Though Der Klassiker has come to mean Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in recent years, it's Borussia Mönchengladbach that went toe-to-toe with FCB in years gone by. Back in the 1970s, these two sides were fierce rivals though Bayern have been the team to maintain their success in more recent times.

Having won the Bundesliga for a record eighth consecutive time last year, the Bavarians are in a good spot to claim another league win in 2021 sitting two points clear at the top of the table after 14 games.

Hans-Dieter Flick's men are coming into today's game off the back of three consecutive victories and have not suffered defeat in any competition this season since their shock 4-1 defeat at Hoffenheim in week two.

Borussia Mönchengladbach finished fourth last season, a few points short of local rivals Borussia Dortmund and a long way off first-place Bayern Munich.

The Colts are off the pace already this season and currently sit in seventh place. That doesn't mean they will be easy pickings with the team having fended off some big teams earlier this season including RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. Marco Rose's side also come into today's game following two victories so confidence will be high.

Both sides will want to scoop up as many points as possible as we approach the halfway mark in the Bundesliga and the added historic rivalry between the two sides always makes for interesting viewing. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach on Friday for this match which is set to kick-off is at 8:30pm CET local time.

That makes it a 7:30pm GMT start in the UK with 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT being the times for U.S. folks to tune in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 6:30am AEDT start on Saturday morning.

Watch Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach online from outside your country

