Manchester United already have one foot in the quarter-final after thrashing LASK 5-0 in the first leg of this tie. With five away goals, there's little pressure on the home side and we'll likely see some squad rotation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United's final Premier League game.

After a near-five month break, Europa League football returns today. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Manchester United who play host to Austrian side Linz ASK. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Manchester United vs LASK.

The Red Devils have been in great form following the enforced season break with United's only defeat since June coming in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. That strong end to the campaign saw Solskjaer's men end the season in third place, qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Austrian visitors Linz ASK, on the other hand, have had a dreadful return to play, only winning three times in their 9 competitive games since football restarted in the region. LASK were top after 22 games in the regular Austrian Bundesliga season, though a fairly disastrous Championship round left them in fourth place at the end of the campaign. The Schwarz-Weißen still qualify for next season's Europa League but poor return from recent games won't fill Valérien Ismaël's men with confidence going into tonight's game.

It's set to be an entertaining Europa Lague encounter regardless of the result. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.

Manchester United vs LASK: Where and when?

Wednesday's match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford with kick-off set for 8pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Manchester United vs LASK online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Europa League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Manchester United vs LASK, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.