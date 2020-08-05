After a near-five month break, Europa League football returns today. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Manchester United who play host to Austrian side Linz ASK. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Manchester United vs LASK.
Manchester United already have one foot in the quarter-final after thrashing LASK 5-0 in the first leg of this tie. With five away goals, there's little pressure on the home side and we'll likely see some squad rotation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United's final Premier League game.
The Red Devils have been in great form following the enforced season break with United's only defeat since June coming in the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea. That strong end to the campaign saw Solskjaer's men end the season in third place, qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Austrian visitors Linz ASK, on the other hand, have had a dreadful return to play, only winning three times in their 9 competitive games since football restarted in the region. LASK were top after 22 games in the regular Austrian Bundesliga season, though a fairly disastrous Championship round left them in fourth place at the end of the campaign. The Schwarz-Weißen still qualify for next season's Europa League but poor return from recent games won't fill Valérien Ismaël's men with confidence going into tonight's game.
It's set to be an entertaining Europa Lague encounter regardless of the result. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.
Manchester United vs LASK: Where and when?
Wednesday's match takes place behind closed doors at Old Trafford with kick-off set for 8pm BST local time.
That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Manchester United vs LASK online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Europa League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Manchester United vs LASK, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Europa League. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Manchester United vs LASK online in the U.S.
CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Manchester United vs LASK. Kick-off for Manchester United vs LASK is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
CBS All Access
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Manchester United vs LASK live in the UK
The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.
If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's upcoming European football, Australian A-League football, UFC events, and more.
How to stream Manchester United vs LASK live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Europa League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Manchester United vs LASK.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Europa League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Manchester United vs LASK live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Manchester United vs LASK in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Europa League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.