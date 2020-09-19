The 2020/21 Premier League season got underway last week, but today is the first time that Manchester United are involved as they host Crystal Palace. Don't miss a moment with our Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream guide.

Manchester United were afforded an additional week to recover before the start of their Premier League campaign after progressing to the semi-final stage of the Europa League. That game took place just four weeks before the start of the Premier League season and saw The Red Devils fall 2-1 to eventual trophy winners Sevilla.

Crystal Palace were involved in week one of this year's Premier League season and picked up three points at home to Southampton, an early Wilfried Zaha goal being the difference-maker in that game. The Eagles will hope to continue their winning ways as they travel to Old Trafford for this tie.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.