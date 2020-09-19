The 2020/21 Premier League season got underway last week, but today is the first time that Manchester United are involved as they host Crystal Palace. Don't miss a moment with our Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream guide.
Manchester United were afforded an additional week to recover before the start of their Premier League campaign after progressing to the semi-final stage of the Europa League. That game took place just four weeks before the start of the Premier League season and saw The Red Devils fall 2-1 to eventual trophy winners Sevilla.
Crystal Palace were involved in week one of this year's Premier League season and picked up three points at home to Southampton, an early Wilfried Zaha goal being the difference-maker in that game. The Eagles will hope to continue their winning ways as they travel to Old Trafford for this tie.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Old Trafford on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Premier League. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace with the game being shown on its dedicated Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you're don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access all of Sky's channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock, including Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, with the other games on NBCSN and other NBC channels.
Since the game is also being shown on NBC Universo, other ways to access the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream include Sling or FuboTV.
If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC's coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace!
How to stream Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Manchester United vs Crystal Palace. The game kicks off at 2:30am AEST.
It's available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
