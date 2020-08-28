Vince Vaughn is once again visiting an age of adolescence as he stars in Hulu's original movie, The Binge. The film spoofs the idea of the thriller series The Purge, but instead of one night where all crime is legal, The Binge centers around three young adults now old enough to participate in the one day a year, Big Binge Party, when all drugs and alcohol are legal.

The Binge original comedy stars Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, as the three 18 year old friends along with Grace Van Dien and others. It's directed by Jeremy Garelick, who also worked on The Break Up and The Hangover, and was written by Jordan VanDina.

The Binge: When & where

The Binge is a Hulu original film so it is currently exclusively available on Hulu's streaming service. The movie premieres on Friday, August 28 at 12:01 a.m. ET, after which you'll be able to watch it on demand. All Hulu subscribers will be able to watch the movie no matter which plan they're on.

How to watch The Binge with Hulu

The only way to watch The Binge at the current time is to have an active subscription to Hulu. It doesn't matter which plan you pay for, whether it's the premium version with no ads, the live TV plan, or the standard $5.99 per month ad-support version. For those that would like to try it out before committing, Hulu does offer a free one-month trial to get started. During the free month you can watch all Hulu original films, including The Binge as well as its other recent hit, Palm Springs.