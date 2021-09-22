Although Doom Patrol initially premiered on the now defunct DC Universe streaming service, the show found a new home with the release of HBO Max last year. While season two aired on both streaming services, season three of Doom Patrol is an HBO Max exclusive in the U.S. and will air on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel in the UK, on StarzPlay in the UK and on Fox via Foxtel in Australia.

Much like DC's Suicide Squad, Doom Patrol showcases the adventures and exploits of an unlikely group of super heroes and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes from season three of the show on TV or online.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes which is made up of "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Boomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby) and "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero). Just like how Professor Xavier leads the X-Men, the Doom Patrol is led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka "The Chief" (Timothy Dalton).

Unlike other superhero groups though, each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them their powers but also left them scarred and disfigured. This is why the Doom Patrol is as much a support group as it is a superhero team.

Without going into spoilers, season three of the show will see the Doom Patrol travel through time when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission she just can't seem to remember.

Whether you're a fan of the comic book series based on characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani or are just tired of seeing superhero groups that always do things the right way, we'll show you exactly how to watch Doom Patrol from anywhere in the world.

Doom Patrol season 3 - When and where?

Season 3 of Doom Patrol will premiere on Thursday, September 23 on HBO Max. While the previous two seasons of the show featured 12 episodes each, season 3 will have a total of seven episodes. New episodes of Doom Patrol will be available to watch every Thursday on HBO's streaming service.

How to watch Doom Patrol in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have an HBO Max subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Doom Patrol every Thursday.

For those that have already cut the cord, signing up for HBO Max will cost you $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free. In addition to Doom Patrol, an HBO Max subscription will also allow you to watch all of HBO's original programming including shows like Succession, Mare of Easttown and Westworld. However, if you sign up for the more expensive ad-free plan, you'll also be able to watch Malignant and other new theatrical releases from Warner Bros throughout the rest of this year.

Get a Doom Patrol live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers with a cable subscription will be able to watch new episodes from season 3 of Doom Patrol every Thursday at 9:30pm ET/PT on CTV Sci-fi Channel. However, you can also stream the show on CTV's website or on your smartphone with the CTV app but you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Watch Doom Patrol in the UK

While DC comics fans in the UK can watch seasons one and two of Doom Patrol on StarzPlay right now, you'll have to wait a bit to watch new episodes of the show as a release date for season 3 has not yet been announced. However, this will give you plenty of time to catch up on the show as a subscription to the streaming service costs just £4.99 per month and allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously.

Live stream Doom Patrol in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Doom Patrol every Thursday at 8:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox8. If you happen to miss an episode, don't worry as they will also be shown later on at 10:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox8+2. For those that have already cut the cord, you'll also be able to stream Doom Patrol season 3 on Binge for just AUD$10 per month though there is also a free trial so you can test out the streaming service for yourself.