Get ready for a new batch of showbiz hopefuls and some heart-warming family entertainment - Britain's Got Talent is back for its 14th season. Geordie duo Ant and Dec return to host the TV talent show's auditions, while Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden are all back behind the judges' desk.

This year's competition looks set to be one with a difference - the early audition stages were all filmed before Coronavirus restrictions came into force in the UK and are set to air as planned, however ITV have been forced to postpone this year's live shows, which means the conclusion for this year's show could be pegged back until the winter.

Early previews have teased a Royal Marine who has an explosive special skill, an incredible stunt unicyclist and a Donald Trump lookalike in pink tights among the contestants hoping to get their big break on the show. This year's hopefuls will be hoping to emulate last year's winner - 90-year-old singer Colin Thackery who has gone on to perform at The Royal Variety Show in front of members of the Royal Family and won a recording contract after being crowned the 2019 winner.

Read our guide below on how to stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 online – no matter where in the world you are.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 Where and when?

The new series will air in two parts, the first beginning on Saturday April 11 at 8pm BST which will be made up of the pre-recorded audition episodes.

The second half containing the live rounds has been delayed due to restrictions surrounding the social distancing and stay at home orders around the country with no date for when it will air currently confirmed.

How to stream Britain's Got Talent for free around the world

If you find yourself outside of the UK during the lockdown that don't want to miss a second of the new series of BGT, your best bet is to follow our three-step guide below.

Download and install a VPN Connect to a server location in the UK Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do. Fire up TVPlayer Head to http://TVPlayer.com or download the TV Player app for Android or iOS and you'll be able to watch every minute of Britain's Got Talent 2020 - no matter where you are.

VPN services allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN services allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

