It's been a three year wait but the Ryder Cup is finally back and golf fans around the world will be able to watch Team USA take on Team Europe this weekend at the Whistling Straits golf course in Kohler, Wisconsin and we have all the details on how you can watch the tournament on TV or online.

This weekend's tournament is a biennial men's golf competition in which America's and Europe's best golfers compete for, you guessed it, the Ryder Cup which is named after English Businessman Samuel Ryder who donated the trophy. The first official Ryder Cup was held in the U.S. back in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

While the tournament was originally contested between Great Britain and the United States, Team USA's dominance in the first five contests eventually led to it being expanded to include Ireland after World War 2. Later in 1979, the Ryder Cup was expanded once again to include continental Europe.

Although the 43rd Ryder Cup was originally scheduled to be held last year, it was pushed back to this year as a result of the pandemic. Steve Stricker is the captain of Team USA while Padraig Harrington is Team Europe's captain. Both captain's have assembled their team rosters and this year, players on Team USA will be wearing red, white and blue shirt-sweater combinations while players on Team Europe will be wearing Green Bay Packers inspired uniforms that feature green, yellow and white. Ralph Lauren was tasked with designing the uniforms for Team USA this year and Team Europe worked with the Italian manufacturer Loro Piana to create their uniforms.

Team Europe was declared the winner of 2018's Ryder Cup which was held in France and Team USA won 2016's Ryder Cup in Scotland. Before 2016 though, Team Europe won the tournament three times in a row in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting the return of the Ryder Cup or are just looking for some golf to watch after the 2020/21 PGA Tour came to an end earlier this month, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup from anywhere in the world.

2021 Ryder Cup - When and where?

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be held at the Whistling Straits golf course in Kohler, Wisconsin from Friday, September 24 till Sunday, September 26. The tournament will kick off on Friday and Saturday at 8am ET / 5am PT and at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday. Golf fans in the U.S. will be able to watch all of the action on NBC and the Golf Channel while TSN will show coverage of the event in Canada, Sky Sports will show it in the UK and Fox Sports will show the 2021 Ryder Cup in Australia.

How to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup in the U.S.

U.S. golf fans will need either a cable package or a subscription to a streaming service that gives them access to both NBC and the Golf Channel as coverage of 2021 Ryder Cup will be split across both networks. While the Golf Channel will show Friday's coverage of the tournament beginning at 8am ET / 5am PT and one hour of early day coverage on Saturday from 8am ET / 5am PT, NBC will take over at 9am ET / 6am PT. NBC will also show the entirety of Sunday's coverage of the Ryder Cup beginning at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just watch this 2021 Ryder Cup? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the Golf Channel as well as NBC so you can watch the tournament online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to the Golf Channel and NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

fuboTV - $65 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes the Golf Channel and NBC as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to the Golf Channel and NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV - $95 per month - AT&T TV Now's Ultimate plan is quite expensive at $94.99 a month but it will give you access to the Golf Channel and NBC as well as over 130 other live TV channels.

Get a 2021 Ryder Cup live stream in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to catch all the action at the Ryder Cup this weekend, you can do so on TSN. However, it's worth noting that the network will skip the first day of the tournament and begin its coverage on Saturday at 9am ET / 6am PT. TSN will also show day three of the Ryder Cup on Sunday beginning at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

If you've already cut the cord though, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup in the UK

Golf fans in the UK will be able to watch the entirety of the 2021 Ryder Cup on Sky Sports on the network's dedicated Ryder Cup channel beginning at 12:45pm BST on Friday and Saturday and at 4:45pm BST on Sunday. You can also stream the tournament online on the Sky Sports website or using the Sky Go app.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup, don't worry as you can watch the entire tournament on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you watch the golf online on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

Live stream the 2021 Ryder Cup in Australia

Australian viewers with a Foxtel cable subscription will be able to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup on Fox Sports beginning at 10:30pm AEST / 8:30pm AWST on Friday, at 11pm AEST / 9pm AWST on Saturday and at 2am AEST / 12am AWST on Sunday.

Those that have already cut the cord will be able to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup online via Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch this weekend's tournament.

Watch the 2021 Ryder Cup from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Ryder Cup in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch Team USA and Team Europe tee off when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.