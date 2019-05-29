Tracking gameplay stats and match results in PUBG Mobile reveals much more than bragging rights over your friends. Knowing where to find this data — and how to learn from it — is important for working your way up the tier ladder.

PUBG Mobile records the full results — every shot fired and every kilometer traveled — of every completed match is recorded, which means you're able to go back and analyze your match results from the past 30 days. Along with celebrating your wins, you can review how each match performance affects your ranking score.

The game also does a good job of compiling all your personal data across each season and server into a handy graph that breaks down your career combat and survival performance. Typically, you're only going to play in the server for the region you live in — but if you start getting serious about playing PUBG Mobile competitively, many clans have specific server preferences and may want to see your career stats across different seasons and game modes.

How to find and read your statistics

While PUBG Mobile does a good job of compiling your stats, they don't grant you direct access to them from the home screen like they do the in-game shop. All you need to do is tap your Profile picture to see all your profile data, then we'll be focusing on the bottom two tabs — Statistics and Career Results.

Statistics

The statistics page will look pretty similar to the results page you see at the end of every match, except this is where all your statistics are compiled for Solo, Duo, and Squad classic matches along with your personal bests for kills per match, survival time and headshot accuracy. This is the place to go to find your final stats at the end of each season. Let's break down each element of the statistics page so you can read it at a glance and know which stats to focus on.