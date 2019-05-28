Anyone playing PUBG Mobile is constantly looking to gain a bit of an advantage on the competition. As much as winning a one-on-one showdown comes down to quick reaction times and making every shot count, it also comes from knowing everything about the gameplay and controls.

Given how many different in-game scenarios a PUBG match can throw you into, part of what separates the competitive players from the casuals is knowing how to adapt on the fly and using all the tools that the game provides. It does ultimately comes down to technique and skill, but there are also advanced controls you may not know about that can really enhance your accuracy.

Deep in the settings, PUBG Mobile offers a clever way for players to fine-tune their aim using the phone's gyroscopic sensors. Because you're able to keep your grip steady and just slightly tilt your phone, using the gyroscope trick becomes especially handy for improving your sniping accuracy.

You'll need to test and fine tune the settings

For whatever reason, Tencent has split the gyroscope controls across two pages in the PUBG Mobile settings. First, you'll want to toggle gyroscope on from Basic Settings. I recommend starting off using it just for controlling scope aiming, because turning gyroscope "Always On" before you're comfortable with using it will be a bad time. "Scope On" lets you tilt your phone to make minute adjustments to your aim when you're looking down the sights or scope of your gun, and that's where I recommend you start.

The settings for gyroscope sensitivity can be found in the Sensitivity tab of the game settings, and you're able to customize how much you need to tilt your phone to aim. You'll see sensitivity sliders for no scope in both third- or first-person along with sliders for each type of scope available in the game — from Red Dot and Holographic sights all the way up to 8x sniper scopes.

Tilt your phone and test it out

Once you've turned gyroscope on for your scopes, you should absolutely test it out with a quick arcade match. You'll soon discover how the gyroscope sensitivity affects each type of scope and why the larger scopes require less sensitivity — because when you're fully zoomed in only the slightest movements will let you track a moving target with ease.

It takes a fair bit of testing and practices to find the settings that work best for you, but mastering gyroscope is a great way to add a new dimension to the game. I'd also recommend grabbing a GameSir F1 Grip which makes it way easier to keep a grip on your phone but especially if you're now going to be tilting it around while you play.