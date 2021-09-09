Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches is a quick process, and thankfully, similar to the steps needed to take a screenshot on Android smartphones.

Whether it's because you've got something new and exciting, something cool happened, something concerning, or any number of other things that could occur, you want to be able to share it. Any or all of those situations could apply to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series . The latest and greatest smartwatch from Samsung has lots of great features that you may want to share, including some health metrics like results from the new BIA sensor . A great way of doing that is to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and share it.

That's all the steps needed to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Now that you've taken captured the screen you want — where does it go? Well, now that Samsung's latest smartwatch is running the new Wear OS 3, which it co-developed with Google, those screenshots will go directly into your Google Photos. So, when you are ready to share your screenshots, you'll know where to find those images.

