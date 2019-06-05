Shooting phenomenal photographs with your DSLR can be relatively easy, but getting the same stunning quality and clarity with your smartphone is a bit more of a challenge. Luckily, there are some surefire ways to get high-quality photographs with your Galaxy phone. Here are a couple of things to try the next time you're lining up a shot to capture that picture-perfect moment! Accessories to improve your picture game Stabilize your shots: UBeesize Phone Tripod ($14 at Amazon)

Light it up: QIAYA Selfie Ring Light ($10 at Amazon)

Use the rule of thirds

To make your phone photography stand out a bit more, break away from lining up your shot dead-on. Try using the rule of thirds, a trick used by artists, photographers, and filmmakers for years. The rule of thirds essentially means that an image should be imagined as being divided into nine equal squares, and that nothing should really be smack-dab in the middle. Why? Because by doing this, it draws your eye around a photograph or painting, making you look at all corners and take in the scene rather than focus on the obvious subject in the center of the piece (plus, having a single subject sitting in the center of the photo can be pretty boring more often times than not). By enabling the 3x3 grid on your Galaxy device, you'll be able to clearly line up and take shots using the rule of thirds. Be sure to experiment with placement of items and how far they are from your phone in order to capture different creative shots and angles. Shoot with a tripod

Sometimes the lighting it perfect, the people around you are still, and the shot is clear as day. Other times there's too much movement, not enough sunlight, and you just can't seem to capture a clear shot. A tripod is a great tool to have in your phone photography arsenal for a number of reasons, regardless if you're serious at taking photos with your Galaxy phone or not. Using a tripod almost always guarantees that your shots are going to be steady and clear, regardless of the lighting. Some people have said they've even captured beautiful shots of the night sky with just their phone and a secure tripod. You don't need to use your tripod for serious photography — in fact, if you pick the right tripod, it can double as a selfie stick or even a decent time-lapse stabilizer for video. Tripods are for all skill levels and phone photographers. Go small or go home, which essentially means you don't need to spend a ton of money on a larger, higher-quality tripod to shoot your photos or video. You can even pick up a decent tripod for under $15. Get creative with external lenses

External lenses can be pretty polarizing: some people love to shoot with them, others think they're trinkety and get in the way of capturing a beautiful photo. Regardless of your stance on external lenses, there are dozens of different types that are available to shoot with, some which are a bit more creative and unique than others. Most external lens kits come with three types of lenses – a macro lens, a fisheye lens, and a wide-angle lens. These lenses themselves can be used in dozens of different ways and take your phone photography perspective to new heights. The fisheye is great for modern party shots and selfies, while the wide-angle is fantastic for capturing large crowds, and the macro is great for up-close-and-personal nature shots. Get familiar with your modes