There are a few reasons why one might want to stop the Play Store from automatically updating an app. Maybe a new update broke functionality, or you need to keep track of your data usage and don't want to burn through your cellular data limts. Whatever the reason, here's how you can stop automatic updates from occurring on your Android phone.

How to stop Automatic App Updates for all apps

Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone. Tap the hamburger menu icon in the top left-hand corner. Scroll down and tap Settings. Scroll down and tap on Auto-update apps. Select Don't auto-update apps. Tap Done.

Once completed, your apps will no longer automatically update without your input. However, we would recommend going through the app list every once in a while and manually updating apps you regularly use. This is because developers release updates for bug fixes and add more features.

How to turn off auto-update for specific apps

Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone. Tap the Search Box at the top of the Play Store. Enter the name of the app you are looking for and tap Search. Tap on the app to open the listing. Tap the three-dot overflow menu in the top right-hand corner. Click the checkbox next to Enable auto update.

Once completed, that app will no longer automatically update, regardless of what your overall settings have been changed to. This is great for granular controls over what apps get regular updates, and what apps need to stay just the way they are.