If you have reason to be concerned that your Google accounts are vulnerable to attack, you have options beyond strong password managers and two-factor authentication. Google's Advanced Protection Program promises the ultimate in security for those most at risk of exposure. In this guide, we'll show you how to get it set up on your account and bring up some important factors to consider before doing so.

Google recommends that you register at least two keys so that you always have a backup in case you lose one, or heaven forbid, you lose your phone. If you do happen to lose all of your security keys and still have access to a computer that is logged into your account, Google suggests that you register additional replacement keys. However, if you are not able to access a computer that you are still logged into, you'll have to submit a formal request to Google, which may take several days. Don't get caught in this circumstance!

If you have an Android phone running 7.0 or higher, then you have another security key built-in to your phone. If you use an iPhone running iOS 10.0 or higher, you'll need to download and install the Google Smart Lock app.

Here you will be asked to purchase and/or register two security keys . Google favors their own Titan Security Keys, but there are other great options as well from companies like Yubico (see recommendations below). Any security keys that support the FIDO open standard should be compatible.

You will see a brief explanation of the program, where you can opt in or leave. Click Next .

While protecting your data by any means available is a smart thing to do, it's important to remember a few key points before you run off and sign up for the Advanced Protection Program.

First reminder: not everyone needs to do this. For most people, following this sage advice should be enough protection: 1) use complicated and unique passwords; 2) rely on a password manager to keep your passwords safe and secure; and 3) use two-factor authentication to ensure that even if someone does get your login and password info that they can't actually access your account.

Advanced Password Protection is intended for those people who are most at risk for direct, targeted attacks. These might include politicians, political activists, celebrities, journalists, and other public figures. It could also include witnesses, abuse victims, or whistleblowers. If you don't fall under one of these categories, the program might be overkill for you.

Second reminder: it can be a huge pain in the a%#!. When you first sign up for the program, you will be automatically logged out of all your Google services everywhere — no exceptions. It's important you know that going into this exercise, as it can cause significant disruptions to your workflow. Some apps that you rely on may lose functionality, as Google limits access to apps like Mail, Maps, and Drive to Google's apps or certain trusted apps and developers. For example, apps like TripIt may no longer work as intended if you have enabled the Advanced Protection Program.

Additionally, you will have to remember to carry your security key with you at all times to authenticate your account, and you may be prompted to re-authenticate at unexpected times. If you're without it, you'll be stuck on the outside looking in.

Third reminder: If you're a G Suite user, check with your IT team first! Generally speaking, IT departments frown upon employees downloading software or making account changes that they haven't approved first. Chances are, they already have established their own security protocols that they want you to follow. Listen to them — that's their job after all.

Don't forget that if you do enable the Advanced Protection Program on a G Suite account, you will likely be asked to authenticate repeatedly throughout the day. As you can imagine, this can cause significant strain on your workflow and productivity. I have colleagues that have to do this every hour, on the hour, and they're not too happy about that!

Stay safe folks!

Now you know all of the benefits of the Advanced Protection Program, as well as some of its key drawbacks. It's up to you to make what security decisions you deem most appropriate for your lifestyle, but at least now you have some additional tools that you can use if you need them.

Our top equipment picks

As you've seen, there are several different options for having secondary security keys for Google's Advanced Protection Program. We recommend getting the Titan Security Key Bundle directly from Google, but Yubico also makes some great options that you should consider.