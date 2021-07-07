Smartwatches and fitness trackers are some of the most important personal technology devices that we use daily. They can help us get fit, keep us on track, and better equip us to understand just what all that fitness data means and how to use that information to improve our overall health and wellness. Unfortunately, however, the data that fitness wearables generate is very personal data that we wouldn't want in the wrong hands. Thankfully, Fitbit has finally enabled a way to secure your account information better. We'll show you how to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit account so that your personal fitness data remains as secure as possible.

How to set up two-factor authentication on your Fitbit device

Open the Fitbit app on your phone. If this is the first time using the app since two-factor authentication was released, tap on the Learn more button. Read through the information, and then tap Let's do it. If you ignored the initial pop-up, then tap on your profile in the top left corner of the app. Tap on Account Settings. Tap on Two Factor Authentication. Add your phone number. Enter the verification code sent via SMS. Type in your password once again.

After you've entered your password, you will see a two-factor authentication recovery code. Take a screenshot and/or write it down in a secure note, or perhaps save it on one of the best password manager apps. Unfortunately, SMS is not the best system for managing two-factor authentication, although many will argue that it's better than nothing. Hopefully, Fitbit can quickly add alternative methods like Google Authenticator or Authy as more secure two-factor authentication methods in the future.

In the interim, we still think that it's worth protecting your Fitbit account this way. This two-factor authentication system is for your account and thus will work regardless of whether you have a basic old tracker or the newest and best Fitbit device.

Two-factor fashion statement

Fitbit makes many excellent smartwatches and fitness trackers, but none straddles the line between the two categories as beautifully as the Fitbit Luxe.