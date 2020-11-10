It's all too common for someone to try to hack your account and steal your information. This goes for any website and service, and it's unfortunately something you may run into on your brand new PS5. If you're looking to add an extra layer of security, the PS5 offers two-factor authentication so that even if your password is compromised for whatever reason, you're account should still be safe.

How to set up two-factor authentication on PS5

Go to Settings. Select Users and Accounts. Select Security. Select 2-Step Verification. Select whether you want to use a Text Message or Authenticator App. If using your mobile device, enter your phone number. If using an authenticator app, scan the QR code that pops up on-screen and enter the code you received from the app. No matter which you chose, you'll be asked to use that method to verify your login. Record the backup codes on-screen should you lose access to your verification method.

In general, an authenticator app is much more secure than using your mobile phone, so we'd recommend that method when possible. Apps like Authy make it easy.