It's all too common for someone to try to hack your account and steal your information. This goes for any website and service, and it's unfortunately something you may run into on your brand new PS5. If you're looking to add an extra layer of security, the PS5 offers two-factor authentication so that even if your password is compromised for whatever reason, you're account should still be safe.
How to set up two-factor authentication on PS5
- Go to Settings.
- Select Users and Accounts.
Select Security.
Select 2-Step Verification.
Select whether you want to use a Text Message or Authenticator App.
- If using your mobile device, enter your phone number.
- If using an authenticator app, scan the QR code that pops up on-screen and enter the code you received from the app.
- No matter which you chose, you'll be asked to use that method to verify your login.
- Record the backup codes on-screen should you lose access to your verification method.
In general, an authenticator app is much more secure than using your mobile phone, so we'd recommend that method when possible. Apps like Authy make it easy.
Greatness awaits
PlayStation 5
Next-gen is finally here
You can buy a PS5 right now, and it's set to be Sony's most powerful console with a super fast SSD, 3.5GHz CPU, and 10.28 TFLOP GPU. Keep your account safe and secure with two-factor authentication.
All-digital
PS5 Digital Edition
Leave physical games behind
The PS5 Digital Edition packs in every bit of greatness the standard PS5 does, and does it for just $399. It might not have a disc drive, but the future is heading towards a more digital age every day. Two-factor authentication also works on the Digital Edition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.
Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed, and more release for PS4 & PS5 in November
The holiday season is almost here, and with it comes even bigger gaming releases. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.
Replace your PlayStation Blu-ray player with these 4K UHD Blu-ray players
While the specs and price of the PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition make it tempting, what can you do with all your 4K UHD Blurays? Buy a player, that's what.