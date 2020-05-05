Google Meet is a fantastic collaboration platform, particularly for those who are on distributed teams or who are working from home. As you can imagine, it integrates seamlessly with other G Suite apps like Gmail and Calendar, and you can not only send out invitations through those apps but you can also schedule future Meet sessions based on your team's availability. Currently only paid G Suite subscribers can schedule Google Meet sessions, but thanks to Google's recent announcement that Meet will be free through the summer, all users will be able to take advantage of this feature soon. Let's dive into just how to get started.

How to schedule a Google Meet in Google Calendar on mobile

Open the Google Calendar app on your smartphone or tablet. Tap on the multicolored + button at the bottom right of the screen. Tap on Event. Scroll down, and tap Add conferencing. Tap Google Meet. Set a time, add participants, and set notification reminders.

So simple! Now you can plan for that meeting while you're out and about and inspiration strikes!