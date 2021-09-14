Initially announced in April 2021, Battlefield Mobile is a game that DICE and Industrial Toys are developing specifically for mobile platforms, intending to bring a fully-fledged, skill-based experience into players' pockets. With the hopes that this storms the mobile world and becomes one of the best Android games available, fans anxiously await new information on the upcoming title. Taking the world of Battlefield and shrinking it down into a more competitive experience while trying to keep their epic scale could work, but it will take some time. Electronic Arts has kept details pretty close to the vest, but thankfully for fans, signing up for updates and the chance at being chosen for any pre-launch tests is easy.

How to pre-register for Battlefield Mobile

Signing up for news on Battlefield Mobile is fairly easy and requires simply heading to the Google Play Store for the game and following these instructions:

Navigate to the Google Play Store on your phone (or click the link above). Click on the option to pre-register, where the "Download" button would normally be. Hit it, and you're all set!

There isn't any real incentive to sign up for information on Battlefield Mobile now. However, Electronic Arts has said that players who pre-register for the game will be informed automatically when a playtesting chance opens up in their area. So if you'd like to pre-register now and be among the first to know about any potential news, do so now.

How will play tests work for Battlefield Mobile?

According to Electronic Arts, Battlefield Mobile playtests will be "steadily rolling out," with a series of tests in Indonesia and the Philippines currently planned to become sometime in fall 2021. These playtests will only be available on Android devices, although EA has said that as testing continues, the size and regions of the tests will be expanded to fit the new information.

Again, the only way (as of now) to getting information on playtests is to pre-register for the game, so if you happen to live in Indonesia or the Philippines or just want to be on the waiting list, then signing up now is probably your best bet. With a planned 2022 release date, though, it's likely we won't be hearing too much from Electronic Arts on the upcoming mobile game for a bit.