Online multiplayer on PlayStation 4 usually requires two things: a stable internet connection and a PlayStation Plus membership. If you don't have both, you probably won't be able to play online games with your friends. The exception is free-to-play games, like Fortnite, which don't require you to need PlayStation Plus to play online multiplayer.

How to redeem a PlayStation Plus membership

Now that you're connected you need to make sure your PS Plus membership is on and ready. If you need to redeem your membership still here's how to do it.

From the home screen, select the PlayStation Store. Scroll all the way down the left menu and select Redeem Codes. Enter the code you were provided with your purchase of your PlayStation Plus membership. Select Continue. Select Confirm after the Terms of Service. Select Continue once more to complete the process.

So long as you're connected to the internet and have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you won't need to do anything special in order to play online multiplayer. Just pick whichever game you want and you should be able to join in on the multiplayer fun from one of its menus.