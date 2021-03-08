The best Android phones are only getting better, and even cheap phones are pretty good these days. With finances being tight and phones lasting longer, many people are opting to skip the hamster wheel of upgrade cycles and hold onto their devices. This opened up an interesting discussion on the AC forums about who had the oldest daily driver and just what device that was.
Now, we want to hear from you — How old is your daily driver?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Review: The Cowin Apex Elite give you ANC for less than $100
Cowin gives its Apex Elite Aukey true wireless earbuds a set of features and performance that make the price tag look all the more enticing for what you get. They don't have everything, mind you, but they do sound better than you might think.
Android phone starter pack: Top 15 games for your new phone
The Google Play Store has a boatload of games and apps, but which games are the best? We've hand-picked these stellar titles for your enjoyment!
Here's what driving with Android Automotive looks like right now
You've either heard of or used Android Auto, but Android Automotive is something altogether different. This built-in infotainment system officially marries Google to the automakers adopting this new OS, and while off to a decent start, not everything you'd expect to be available will be ready to roll.
Protect your precious Pixel 3a with perfectly priced cases!
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case — and the affordably-priced Pixel 3a is no exception.