The best Android phones are only getting better, and even cheap phones are pretty good these days. With finances being tight and phones lasting longer, many people are opting to skip the hamster wheel of upgrade cycles and hold onto their devices. This opened up an interesting discussion on the AC forums about who had the oldest daily driver and just what device that was.

I have a buddy running around with a HTC one m8. I thought that was pretty cool. I know a guy still using an S5. Any of you out there still daily driving anything older? Backup phones don't count lol

I've got the Galaxy S10 and the LG G8. My friend however, he's using an iPhone 4. He can't be helped. I've tried.

My mum rocks an S3, well 2 and 2 note 4s, and 2 Note 8s and now a Note 9. Yes all at once. She is addicted to phones.

I used my Note 3 for three days this past February and then a Note Edge for three days after that. It was like going back in time. I tried using an app called My Motospeak with a Motorola Roadster 2 which was purchased in June of 2012 but that dog wouldn't hunt as they say. That My Motospeak app was the simplest and most effective way to hear incoming text messages read aloud to me and then I...

Now, we want to hear from you — How old is your daily driver?

