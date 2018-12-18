Wireless charging has been around for years at this point, but in 2018, we saw more phones than ever support the feature. Huawei's first phone to adopt it was the Porsche Design Mate RS, Google finally jumped aboard the wireless charging train with the Pixel 3 series, and there was continued support from the likes of Samsung and LG.

With more and more devices now offering wireless charging capabilities, is this something you've begun to use around your house?

Here's what some of our AC forum members said.

SpookDroid

I've slowly replaced all my chargers at home and office with wireless ones thanks to the many freebies and promos (mostly Samsung ones). Even my car came with a wireless pad now, so I just plop the phone there whenever I'm driving.

Reply
rimz808

Wireless. But.. really wish there is a solution to be able to wireless charge with a pop socket on. Makes holding the phone so much easier with one. For now, I just take the case off that has a pop socket on to charge my phone, but hoping there will be a solution to not having to do that.

Reply
psteve2005

I've only plugged my P3 in to charge it once in the six weeks since I've owned it. I love finally having wireless charging back in a Google device.

Reply
bhatech

I have wireless chargers all over my house, in car, at office so I just put on it instead of putting on a table. Most of the time my phone is always close to charged up.

Reply

What about you? How often do you use wireless charging?

Join the conversation in the forums!