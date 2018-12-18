Wireless charging has been around for years at this point, but in 2018, we saw more phones than ever support the feature. Huawei's first phone to adopt it was the Porsche Design Mate RS, Google finally jumped aboard the wireless charging train with the Pixel 3 series, and there was continued support from the likes of Samsung and LG.

With more and more devices now offering wireless charging capabilities, is this something you've begun to use around your house?

Here's what some of our AC forum members said.