Our smartphones are amazingly complicated tools. We use them to call loved ones, scroll through social media, stream music, play games, and perform countless other tasks. When you step back and think about it, it's all pretty amazing.

Most phones can usually perform all of these tasks just fine for days, weeks, months, and even years on end — all without ever being turned off. However, should a problem arise, one of the easiest ways to get things working again is by turning your phone off and turning it back on.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this very subject, with one member asking how often everyone else turns off/restarts their phone. Here are just a few of the responses:

What about you? How often do you turn off/restart your phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!