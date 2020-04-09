If you regularly follow the smartphone market, you've likely felt that urge to upgrade your phone to the very latest and greatest as soon as it comes out. New devices are being released all the time with upgraded features and specs, often making it hard to resist buying that flashy new device when it does launch.

This is something a lot of people that read AC can probably attest to, but recently, a few of our AC forum members got to talking about that urge winding down.

Here's how some of that conversation went:

All of this got us to wondering — How often do you buy new Android phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!