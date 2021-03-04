Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

One of the reasons that many folks opt for a Pixel over other Android devices is because of Google's commitment to providing multiple years of software and security patches aimed at making your online experience more secure. But how do you feel about the way Google handles your online privacy?

One of our newest AC forum members asked a similar question when considering if the Google Pixel 5 was the best Android phone for them to purchase. Here's what our community had to say.

Whooricane
Hi guys and gals, I am on the point of buying a new mobile, my old Xperia x compact is now 4 years old and showing signs that its ready for retirement. For several reasons, the Pixel 5 is pretty much the only device atm I see fitting for my needs. But the phone being a google device also causes a certain uneasy feeling as for the safety of my data and my privacy. Of course its an Android device...

Whooricane
Hey B. Diddy! Thanks for the warm welcome and your response. I get the same, I still kinda trust google with my data, but with the addendum that I want to stay in control of what I share and what not. If I look up what they know about me, I think I have for the bigger part done a decent job so far. But thats the issue exactly. The link you provided is helpful indeed, but covers Android settings...

mustang7757
Hi welcome to AC! I definitely trust Google with security and one of the reasons i buy their phones , they probably will give Ads that related on such things like web browsing.

Whooricane
Hi Mustang! Thanks for your welcome and your reply as well. I agree with you, when it comes to security in terms of preventing a third party from accessing my data I think google is excellent. We as users are definitely the weakest link there! I'm more worried about the data giant itself.... That they have some sort of backdoor build in their phones that allows them to access my data even though...

mustang7757
For them to get back door data I would think highly unlikely, if you asked me this question 30 years ago and with what I know now , I would say it could be a possibility. They have people , Devs that can exploit things like this today . Google is a big company and wouldn't want that type of bad recognition. That's my take on it , it's your decision what you think is safe for you and go with that...

Now, we want to hear from you — How much do you trust Google apps, services, and devices with your privacy?

