One of the reasons that many folks opt for a Pixel over other Android devices is because of Google's commitment to providing multiple years of software and security patches aimed at making your online experience more secure. But how do you feel about the way Google handles your online privacy?

One of our newest AC forum members asked a similar question when considering if the Google Pixel 5 was the best Android phone for them to purchase. Here's what our community had to say.

Now, we want to hear from you — How much do you trust Google apps, services, and devices with your privacy?

