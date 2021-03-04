One of the reasons that many folks opt for a Pixel over other Android devices is because of Google's commitment to providing multiple years of software and security patches aimed at making your online experience more secure. But how do you feel about the way Google handles your online privacy?
One of our newest AC forum members asked a similar question when considering if the Google Pixel 5 was the best Android phone for them to purchase. Here's what our community had to say.
Now, we want to hear from you — How much do you trust Google apps, services, and devices with your privacy?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Xplora X5 Play is a kids smartwatch with a lot of potential
Kids smartwatches are moving from only being a toy, to being full-fledged communication and safety devices. In that spirit, the Xplora X5 Play offers excellent, matured hardware with some fun ways to encourage children to be active. But does it all work in a cohesive package?
It won't take much to convince me to buy a OnePlus 9R - just 5 things
I don't know about you, but I've been eagerly anticipating the launch of the OnePlus 9 series for months. I'm specifically excited about what the lower-cost, value flagship OnePlus 9R might look like. Here's a short wishlist of features that I hope it has.
Everything announced in Sony's March 2021 PSVR spotlight
Sony is proving that the PSVR's life is far from over with six brand new titles coming soon to the PS4 and PS5.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.