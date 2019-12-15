One of the best parts about Google Photos is the automatic face tagging feature, which makes it easy to quickly find photos of your friends without having to scroll aimlessly through years of backups. Up until recently, though, you could only label faces Google Photos had already detected. Now, you can add those face tags yourself, with a few caveats.

How to manually tag faces

Tagging faces is a great way to easily index your photos, but before, you needed to let Google do all of the work, with the only manual option being confirming automatic tags. Now, you can do the tagging yourself in just a few simple steps.