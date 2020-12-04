This past November, the Google Pay app went through a major overhaul. And by overhaul, we mean Google released a completely new application for the service. It has a fresh design, all-new features, and is a pretty sizeable upgrade compared to the old version. With so many things like cashback rewards and spending tracking going on, it's important to have a solid understanding of how your data is being used and what privacy options you have available to you. Today, we're going to show you how to do just that.

How to manage your Google Pay privacy settings

No matter what Android phone you have, the Google Pay app will look the same from device-to-device. Whether it be a Pixel, Galaxy, or something else entirely, all of the following steps will apply. Now, let's get to it:

Open the new Google Pay app on your phone (it's free to download if you don't already have it). Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy & security.

From here, you have a few different pages to look at:

Data & personalization (Manage how your info is saved and used).

Blocked people (See and edit people you've blocked).

How people find you on Google Pay (Manage your profile preferences).

Linked transaction data (Review your connections to Google Pay, such as Gmail).

Digging through these pages, Google does a good job of giving you ample control over how Google Pay can and can't use your data. On that Data & personalization page, you can disable personalized offers within Google Pay, turn off sharing of your Google Pay status with other companies, and more.