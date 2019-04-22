When playing the latest games it is easy to blame the developers for stuttering gameplay or choppy cinematics, but it might not actually be their fault. Like any high-powered computer, your PlayStation 4 can experience slowdowns for a number of reasons. One likely culprit is the database for your PS4 needs to be rebuilt. Like running disk defragmentation on your PC, this will help your PS4 be the best it can be.

How to rebuild your database

Power off your PlayStation 4 and do not use rest mode. Hold the power button down until you hear two quick beeps. This will alert you that you have entered Safe Mode. Connect your DualShock 4 controller to your USB-A slot in the front of the PlayStation 4. Scroll down in the menu until you reach option 5, Rebuild Database. Press the X button to start the rebuild.

Rebuilding your PS4's database may take some time, depending on how full your console is and how often you install and delete games. What "rebuilding" actually does is reorganize your hard drive to make it easier and quicker for the system to access your files. A properly organized database can load data faster, decreasing the chances of choppy gameplay from your brand new triple-A titles.

Database rebuilding is a fairly simple task that should be done every few months — doing it once a quarter is best — and the more frequently you do it, the less time the process should take.

Is it dangerous to do this?

Database rebuilding sounds like cleaning — and cleaning sounds like getting rid of things — but the truth is that database rebuilding shouldn't actually delete any data unless a file is corrupted. Corrupted files get deleted, but let's face it, the odds of fixing a corrupted file are usually pretty slim anyway. You can always back up your system before you perform a database rebuild, too, if you're worried.

While I cannot guarantee that database rebuilding is 100% without it risks, it shouldn't delete anything and it happens in Safe Mode. It is possible to mess up your PlayStation 4 from inside Safe Mode, but you should be perfectly OK as long as you don't go rooting around willy-nilly. If doing anything in Safe Mode makes you nervous, then it's probably best to stay away.

