Fortnite is officially one of the biggest games on the planet, and with so many people playing it, parents might be wondering what they can do in an effort to stop their children from potentially spending a lot of money in the game. There's tons to spend on, whether it be the seasonal Battle Pass or daily inclusion of cosmetic skins. Unfortunately, because Fortnite on Android bypasses the Google Play Store, the built-in parental controls do not help too much, so you'll have to find some workarounds in order to keep your child from making any unwise purchase on Fortnite. Set up parental controls where possible on PS4

Thankfully for parents who have children that play Fortnite on the PlayStation 4, there are parental controls available to them, and limiting any spending is pretty simple, and just requires following the following steps: Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more On your PlayStation 4, head to Settings > Parental Controls/Family Management Select Family Management Follow the instructions to set up a parental account After setting up a parental account on the PlayStation 4, parents will be able to set monthly spending limits for their children. This will limit the amount of money a child user can spend the PlayStation Store, and essentially curb any unwanted purchases in Fortnite. Setting up parental controls and spending limits on Android When it comes to Fortnite on Android devices, things get a bit trickier. Unlike on other platforms, there are no parental controls to be found on Fortnite for Android. This is because these systems have parental controls built in to stop unwanted spending across all games, but because Fortnite doesn't go through the Google Play store on Android, it relies only on what Epic Games provides, which is not much on Android devices specifically. While there is an in-game parental control option in Fortnite, it is unable to provide much in the way of spending restrictions, which means parents must take other precautions. Purchases can be made on Fortnite for Android with either a credit card or PayPal. If your child is playing Fortnite on his or her own device and does not have access to card information or PayPal information, you're in the clear. However, if the child is playing on an adult's device, has access to any of that information, or if you have at some point used that information to make a one-time purchase on the Epic Games account attached to the game on Android, you'll need to be very, very careful. Check the Epic Games account

If you have already used a card or PayPal account and attached it to the Epic Games account the child is playing on, you'll want to remove that information. To do so: Go to your account page on the Epic Games website Click on Payments on the left side of the screen. You'll see all your saved payment methods. Click the trash can icon to the right of any and all you want to remove. Press Confirm. The payment method will be removed from your account. You can also do this at any time in the future if you accidentally add a card or account that you want removed. Keep in mind that Epic Games tracks payment information across multiple systems, so if you're using the same account on two platforms and paying for items on one, you'll want to remove it so that information cannot be used on Android. Make one-time purchases by card only