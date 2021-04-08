When it comes to finding the best emulators for Android, there are a lot of variables to consider, along with a lot of options to choose from. For those who want to play Nintendo 3DS ROMs on their smartphones, thankfully, there aren't as many options out there. Here's how you can install a Nintendo 3DS emulator for Android.

How to install a Nintendo 3DS emulator

The first step in the process is finding the best Nintendo 3DS emulators that you want to try. There are a few different options, although our current favorite is Citra Emulator. For the purpose of this guide, that's the emulator that we'll be using. Regardless of which emulator you pick, the steps will largely be the same.

Download Citra Emulator from the Google Play Store. Open the app on your phone after it's installed. Tap Allow to provide Citra access to view files on your device. Select the folder where your Nintendo 3DS ROMs are stored. Tap Select this directory at the bottom of the screen. Select the game you want to play from the list. Wait for the game to load. Enjoy!

After the game has loaded into Citra, you can start playing those classic games from the heyday of the Nintendo DS. But before you get started, we would definitely recommend playing around with the app to try and customize everything to your liking. Or you can connect one of the best game controllers for Android emulators and forget the touch-screen controls altogether.