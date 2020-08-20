Whether you want to reduce screen time for your family members or you just want to save some data, there are a lot of reasons to block a device on your router. Many modern routers will have this function built into the management software or even an app, but the level of control available can vary quite a bit. Here's how to do it yourself.

Can you use an app to block devices on your router?

The easiest way to manage your network is through an app. While not every router and manufacturer is in a position to maintain and update an app, most of the big names have something. Netgear has an app with a lot of great settings for both its Nighthawk and Orbi lines of routers. One of the best examples is eero, which has a clean and easy-to-use app that manages to pack in most of the features of its competitors.

If you set up your network with an app, the best way to identify and block devices on your router will be through the app. Of course, this is going to be different with every manufacturer and sometimes different product lines at the same manufacturer. There will be some trial required, but luckily, you can likely find out how to access your router setting in the product manual, which is available online for most manufacturers.

Connect to your Wi-Fi network with your phone or tablet. Open the app for your router and get signed in if necessary. This is likely a password you created when you set up your network. In some cases, a default password may be printed on your router or with the original documentation. Find your connected devices Look for a list of devices or MAC addresses. MAC addresses are unique to each device and can be found either printed on a wireless device next to the serial number or in the about section of the settings on a mobile device. Select the device you want to edit and look for an option for internet access or to block the device.

With an app like eero's, you can add devices to a profile and manage multiple devices at once. This is handy if you want to be able to disable streaming or gaming devices with a single tap. Other devices like Orbi require management for each device individually.

Some routers will come with support for a parental controls app as well. Netgear does with Circle, which will allow you to create profiles and well as schedules for devices like eero does.

If you're looking for a router that will be optimized for parental controls, there are a lot of good options that can make it easy to set up active and inactive times for devices to help manage your child's screen time.

How to identify devices

Depending on your device, this might be very easy or require a little digging. Many devices will show up with their names alongside the MAC and IP addresses though some will only show. The MAC address or machine access control address will be unique to your device, but the IP or Internet protocol address can change with each connection.

If you have your device, you can often find the IP address or even MAC address in the wireless settings. On Macs, for example, if you hold the option key and click the Wi-Fi icon, it will display your IP information. This part will require some trial and error to find the right devices if it's not immediately apparent.

Connect to your router through a web browser

If you've managed your router settings before the days of easy remote management and apps, you might be familiar with accessing your router settings through a web browser. To access your router, you'll need to be connected to it with Ethernet if possible. Wi-Fi works in most cases, but if you change Wi-Fi settings, it may be difficult and tedious to get reconnected.