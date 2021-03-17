Like Apple's CarPlay, Android Auto is intended to be a supplement to, or replacement for, your car manufacturer's in-dash infotainment system. It is meant to provide a distraction-free, or at least less distracting, portal for you to access the apps and services that you might need or want while driving, such as music, navigation, news, weather, and calendar apps. Recognizing that not everyone has Android Auto built-in to their vehicles, Google even makes an app for Android Auto that lets you use your phone as the interface for the system.

Unfortunately, things don't always go to plan, and issues and bugs have cropped up for many. I, for one, continue to have issues with my music app of choice (Amazon Music) on Android Auto (and CarPlay, for what that's worth), and while perusing the AC forums, I saw that other people had had their own issues with Android Auto.

