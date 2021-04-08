I'm a huge fan of swipe gestures on my smartphone. Whether they're used for navigating the operating system as introduced in Android 10 or for quickly performing tasks in apps like Gmail or Twitter, they're great for triaging messages and notifications that you don't want or need to dwell on. Swipe gestures are also useful if you like to use your phone one-handed, as I do. That's why I was so excited when Telegram announced that it was now allowing users to customize the swipe gestures available within your messages home screen. If you want to see what options are available to you and learn how to customize chat list swipe gestures in Telegram, then read on!
How to customize chat list swipe gestures in Telegram
- Open the Telegram app.
- Tap on the settings menu in the top left corner (three lines).
- Tap on Settings.
Tap on Chat Settings.
- Scroll down until you see the Chat list swipe gesture options.
- Scroll through the options including Archive, Mute, Delete, Pin, and Read.
Tap to select your preference, and then go back to the app's home screen.
Now when you go back and swipe on a chat, the new swipe behavior should be reflected (don't worry, I'm not going to delete my chat history with Hayato!).
If you've become accustomed to being able to change what the swipe gestures control in apps like Gmail, you too will be happy to see that this feature has finally come to Telegram. Telegram is one of the best messaging apps precisely because it has so many customization options and settings, from the ability to change your chat settings and themes, to the myriad stickers and GIFs available within the app and from the Telegram community.
We keep finding all sorts of useful tips and tricks to use Telegram more efficiently and effectively. What are some of your favorite Telegram tips?
Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock review: Touch to unlock
The Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock one-ups most other smart locks in a way that seems like it should have been obvious from the get-go by adding in a fingerprint scanner right on the keypad. That, combined with its sleek black exterior, makes this an unforgettable, must-have product.
Some OnePlus 9 Pro owners are experiencing overheating issues
Some OnePlus 9 Pro users are complaining about issues with overheating when using the camera or charging the device. OnePlus is aware of the issue and has promised to roll out a fix soon.
Echo VR Season 1 hands-on: Ender's Game has a new name
Echo VR is the zero-gravity arena sports game you always wanted. Season 1 lasts until May 23 and includes plenty of free rewards for players to unlock, but is the $10 Echo Pass worth the small chunk of change? We go hands-on to find out.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.