If you use a Chromecast with Google TV as your main streaming device, you'll recall that the device goes into "Ambient Mode" when it's not in use — meaning a screensaver will appear on the synced television or monitor. And while the Chromecast with Google TV comes with a default Ambient Mode screensaver, you also have the option to personalize your screen. Here's what you need to do to customize Ambient Mode on Chromecast with Google TV.
Customizing Ambient Mode on Chromecast with Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV makes it pretty easy to customize Ambient Mode on your device. Here are the steps you need to follow to make your experience more enjoyable.
- Make sure you are logged into your Google account.
At the top right corner of your screen, select Settings from the menu.
- On the Settings menu, select System.
Scroll down and select Ambient Mode.
Choose to select an image from the Google Photos, Art Gallery, or Experimental categories.
If you decide to select the Google Photos category, the device will automatically choose photos it thinks you'll like from your Google Photos account to use in Ambient Mode. This may include your recent highlights or Live Album. Meanwhile, the Art Gallery section will allow you to choose images from five different categories: Featured Photos, Fine Art, Earth and Space, Street Art, and Captured on Pixel. Finally, the Experimental category allows you to experiment with new sources and content that you've downloaded on your Google account.
You can further personalize your experience by adding the weather and time so that they're shown while Ambient Mode is on. Additionally, you'll be given the option to select how long you want each image to stay up on the screen, in increments of seconds or minutes.
Downloading a third-party screensaver
While following the above steps is the easiest way to customize Ambient Mode on Chromecast with Google TV, it's also possible to download a third-party screensaver. It should be noted, however, that you can't do that from the Settings menu of your Google account. If you decide to use a third-party image, you'll need to download your preferred screensaver app to your device. Once you've done that, you can select your new screensaver through the settings menu within that app.
Whichever method you decide to use, taking the time to customize Ambient Mode on Chromecast with Google TV will only take your streaming experience to the next level. It should be noted, however, that performing a factory reset on your Chromecast with Google TV will remove any Ambient Mode preferences previously associated with the device.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.
These are the best cases to protect your TCL 10 Pro
Whether you want to deck out your brand new TCL 10 Pro or you need to replace a ratty old cover, getting a new phone case is the solution. These are the best cases that you can get for your TCL 10 Pro right now.
Revamp your generic-looking TCL 10L by dressing it up in the best case!
The TCL 10L has an excellent display but it looks dreadfully boring. Get one of the best TCL 10L phone cases to give your phone a much-needed makeover (and additional protection)!