The internet can be a scary place, especially for children. However, it can also be a wonderful tool to help a child explore the world and learn valuable skills. As a parent, keeping your kid safe is paramount while they expand their curious minds. There are laws in place to prevent children from opening a Gmail account, but Family Link from Google is an excellent tool to help your child be safe on the internet. Setting up an account for a child of any age is a relatively straight forward process.

How to create a Google account through Family Link if your child doesn't have a Google account

Download the Family Link app on your parent device. Remove any existing accounts on your child's device. Open the Family Link app on your device. Select No when asked if your child already has a Google Account. Enter your child's name and additional info on the next two screens. After you input you kids info, create a Google user name and password for your child. Next, you'll be asked to get your child's device and put it beside yours. On your child's device add or sign-in with your child's google account. You'll get a prompt to enter the sign-in information for the parent account. Verify via prompt or other Google verification method that you are attempting to sign-in to another device. Back on your child's device, review and approve the existing apps you are ok with them accessing. After a bit of processing and saving, the setup process is complete. On your device, you'll see the setting and activity of your child's device.

How to setup Family Link if your child already has a Google account

Download the Family Link app on your parent device. Remove any existing accounts on your child's device. Open the Family Link app on your device. Select Yes when asked if your child already has a Google Account. Next, you'll be asked to tap Next. Download and open the Family Link app for children from the Play Store on your child's device. Enter the code presented on your phone into the Family Link app for children on your child's phone. You'll get a prompt to enter the sign-in information for the parent account. Verify via prompt or other Google verification method that you are attempting to sign-in to another device. Back on your child's device, review and approve the existing apps you are OK with them accessing. After a bit of processing and saving, the setup process is complete. On your device, you'll see the setting and activity of your child's device.

Family Link is available for kids on Chromebooks and Android devices running version 7.0 or higher. The parent has a few more options in terms of device compatibility for monitoring as they can use Chromebooks, Android versions from 4.4 and higher, and iPhones running iOS 9 and up.

While there are quite a few steps, the process is relatively straight-forward. Google does a good job presenting the info that you will get to see and monitor on the parent's side of Google Family Link. Your child will also see what is being supervised via their app.

Keeping our kids safe on the internet can be a difficult task. Though Family Link is an excellent first step, communicating with children to let them know what the boundaries and expectations are when using the internet is also very important.