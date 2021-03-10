One of the best parts of using a smartwatch is being able to change your watch face — and there are some great ones out there, but do you know how to create custom watch faces on Wear OS for yourself? The best Android smartwatches all have access to a wide array of watch faces that are pre-made for you to install and use. However, there are only a few options that make creating personalized watch faces easy. From elaborate and intricate designs that rival even the most well-known traditional watches, to designs the just make you smile, you have it all — and here's how.

How to create custom watch faces on Wear OS

One of the easiest to use and most widely known places to get watch faces for Wear OS watches is Facer. By using the app on your phone and installing the companion app to your smartwatch, you can send the designs you create from the Facer Creator page directly to your wrist.

Go to the Facer Creator page on a browser from a Chromebook, PC, or Mac. Sign in to your account. This will be the same login information that you used for the Facer app on your phone. If you don't have an account set up, you can do so here for free. At the top of the page, click on Create. This opens a new browser tab. Next, choose if you want to start with a blank, analog, or digital watch canvas. After choosing a starting point, the left column is where you add or change elements from text to background image. You can pick an image or color that is available from Facer or upload one of your own. Now that you have a background image loaded, begin adding or changing the watch face by clicking on what you want to edit in the left column or the design element itself. At the top of the left-hand column is the add element, where you can add things like text, images, date, and other complications for steps or battery life. The left-hand column also lets you edit what the watch face will look like in low-power or dim mode Once you have the design just right, click on the publish icon at the top of the page that looks like a cloud with an up arrow. The next page is where you name your creation and publish to make the design live. Now that your design is live, you can open the app on your phone, tap on Watchbox, choose the my designs section to find your creation. To send it to your Wear OS watch, simply tap on the icon that looks like a watch with an arrow.

Learning all of the ins and outs of designing a watch can be tricky. Still, platforms like Facer, Watchface Builder, and WatchMaker all make creating, finding inspiration, and supporting other watch face creators much easier.