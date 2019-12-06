Clearing your PlayStation 4 cache is a quick and easy way to help improve performance if for some reason the cached data is slowing down your console or has become corrupted. This can cause games to temporarily freeze and experience loading and connectivity issues. Thankfully if the problem is your cache bogging the system down, it isn't as dire as it sounds.

How to clear your cache on PS4

Completely turn off your PlayStation 4 console. Do NOT enter Rest Mode. Wait until the power indicator light on the front of the console stops blinking. Unplug the power cord from the back of the console. It must be disconnected from the console itself, not just the wall outlet. Wait 30 seconds. Plug the power cord back into your console. Turn on your PlayStation 4.

Do certain games require different methods to clear the cache?

Some developers, like Rockstar Games, recommend that after completing the aforementioned steps, you also hold L1+R1 on your controller while booting up the game. That's about the only difference we've found though. For the most part, the process is easy, and you shouldn't have any more problems.

