We all search for plenty of wacky and one-time things in Google Maps, and despite what Google thinks we don't always want that sitting in our history forever. There are also plenty of times when we navigate somewhere that we'll never go back to, and there's no reason to have it saved in the app's history. And of course sometimes we just enter the wrong address — we don't need that coming back up later as a suggested destination.

Though the real power to wipe this all out from your account lies on the web, you can quickly remove specific searches and locations that you've recently navigated to right from Maps on your phone. Let us show you how to do it.

How to clear your Google Maps history on your phone

If you want to clear out individual items in your search or location history in Google Maps, it takes just a few moments:

Open Google Maps, swipe in from the left edge and tap Settings. Tap Maps history to see a scrolling list of every search you've made and destination you've routed to. To remove an item, simply tap the x at the right of the entry. A box will pop up confirming the item you're about to delete, and you can tap Delete to confirm. If you deleted a search, it will no longer show up as a suggested entry when you go to make new searches. And if you deleted a route, it will no longer show up when getting directions to a location nearby.

Of course this is really only an option if you have just a few different recent locations to remove — you won't want to be endlessly scrolling through and deleting individual items from your phone. For a more comprehensive look at your location history for all devices connected to your Google Account, be sure to check out the Google Maps history dashboard on the web and adjust your location settings on your phone accordingly.