Your Wear OS watch is a powerful tool. It keeps you updated on incoming notifications, tracks your physical activity throughout the day, and — depending on the model you have — can even make/receive phone calls. With so much going on, it's important that your watch is running the latest available software. Checking to see if there is an update takes only a couple of seconds, and today, we're going to show you how to do just that.

How to check for updates on your Wear OS watch

On your Wear OS watch, swipe down from the top of the screen. Tap the Settings icon at the very top. Scroll down and tap System. Scroll down and tap About. Scroll down and tap System updates.

Once you do this, your Wear OS watch will check and see if any updates are available. If there are, it'll let you know and start downloading it. If not, you'll see a blue checkmark to indicate that everything is up-to-date as is.

Your watch should be automatically checking for updates in the background, but if you ever want to manually see for yourself, this is a quick and easy way to do so.

