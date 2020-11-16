Ps5 Dualsense CloseupSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

There's no way to change your region on PS5, but the good news is that games are no longer region locked like they were on PS4. Still, there may come a time when you want to change your region for whatever reason. Unfortunately, the only way to do so is to create a new PSN account entirely.

How to create a new PlayStation account

  1. Turn on your PS5.
  2. On the Welcome screen, select Add User.
  3. Select Get Started when prompted to "Add a user to this PS5."
  4. Agree to PlayStation's licensing agreement and hit Confirm.
  5. Update the system software if prompted.
  6. Select Create an Account.
  7. When setting up a new account, fill out the formation as prompted, which includes date of birth, region, email address, password, chosen PlayStation Network ID, and credit card information.

We have another guide on managing multiple PS5 accounts made easy, so be sure to check that out if there are several members in your household sharing one console.

