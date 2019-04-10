12-hour time is really common here in the United States, but in many other parts of the world 24-hour time is what's used. There are a lot of reasons why you may want to switch to 24-hour time, and whatever they are, this is how you do it on an Android phone.

How to change your Android clock to 24-hour time

I used a Samsung Galaxy S10 (running Android 9 Pie) for this guide, so depending on the phone you're using, things might look a little different. With that said, the process should be mostly the same.

Open the settings on your phone. Scroll down and tap General management. Tap Date and time. Tap the toggle next to Use 24-hour format.

And that's all there is to it! With that out of the way, the time on your Android phone will now abide by 24-hour rules.

