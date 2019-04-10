12-hour time is really common here in the United States, but in many other parts of the world 24-hour time is what's used. There are a lot of reasons why you may want to switch to 24-hour time, and whatever they are, this is how you do it on an Android phone.
Products used in this guide
- Amazon: Samsung Galaxy S10 ($900)
How to change your Android clock to 24-hour time
I used a Samsung Galaxy S10 (running Android 9 Pie) for this guide, so depending on the phone you're using, things might look a little different. With that said, the process should be mostly the same.
- Open the settings on your phone.
- Scroll down and tap General management.
- Tap Date and time.
Tap the toggle next to Use 24-hour format.
And that's all there is to it! With that out of the way, the time on your Android phone will now abide by 24-hour rules.
Our top equipment picks
Best you can get
Samsung Galaxy S10
A powerful and striking Android phone that's worth every penny.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is, hands-down, one of the best Android phones money can buy right now. It has a gorgeous design, breathtaking AMOLED display, a blazing fast processor, and three rear cameras that are a lot of fun to use. It certainly is expensive, but it's so worth it.
