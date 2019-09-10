I played a delivery boy this past weekend. A friend had an accident that left his foot in a big clunky cast and he needed some of his produce delivered to Winchester, Kentucky. Life can be hard if you're running a small farm. Since I've never been one to shy away from a road trip, I happily volunteered to play truck driver for a day.

There will never be a 5G connection for much of America no matter what carriers and government officials try to tell you.

It's a lovely drive through some rugged mountains and small-town America, but two things about the drive stood out — people do live in rural areas, and cell phone service sucks in a lot of places. Not just one carrier, either. There are plenty of spots where T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon all have no data service. Forget panicking when you see that dreaded 3G symbol; I literally mean no data connection at all.

I'll probably stop complaining about waiting an extra minute because my LTE connection is under 5Mbps and "slow" out in the far west D.C. suburbs after eating lunch at a great little BBQ shack in east Kentucky and having no connection at all.

More: Explaining 5G: Millimeter wave, sub-6, low-band and other terms you need to know

Supposedly, this is where 5G is going to help. Guess what? It's not. At least in any meaningful way. For 5G to bring service to places like this there needs to be profit in it, and if it was profitable there would already be LTE service there. Millimeter wave isn't going to happen because no company is going to spend millions putting small cells every 2,500 feet along interstate 79, and low-band service requires the same service footprint LTE does so that's out, too. Mark my words — there will never be a 5G connection for much of America no matter what carriers and government officials try to tell you.