The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra officially hit store shelves this past Friday, and as such, early adopters have had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the device and get an initial feel for it. There's a lot going for the Note 20 Ultra, whether it be the 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865+ processor, impressive camera system, etc.

One Note 20 Ultra owner recently took to the AC forums to talk about the phone, and not in a very positive light. They're looking to return the handset after just a couple days of using it, and with their post, wanted to know if anyone else was also looking to return their unit.

A lot of our other members responded, but with a much more positive outlook.

This conversation got us to wondering — How are you liking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far?

