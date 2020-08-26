The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra officially hit store shelves this past Friday, and as such, early adopters have had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the device and get an initial feel for it. There's a lot going for the Note 20 Ultra, whether it be the 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865+ processor, impressive camera system, etc.
One Note 20 Ultra owner recently took to the AC forums to talk about the phone, and not in a very positive light. They're looking to return the handset after just a couple days of using it, and with their post, wanted to know if anyone else was also looking to return their unit.
A lot of our other members responded, but with a much more positive outlook.
This conversation got us to wondering — How are you liking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far?
Join the conversation in the forums!
The Pixel 5 doesn't have a reason to exist, and that's a problem for Google
Google's Pixel 5 could be characterised as a "back-to-basics" smartphone. It could also be seen an exercise in mediocrity.
Get running with Android's best platformer games!
A classic style of game, platformers are a fun way to kill some time. There are tons of excellent options in the Play Store and we've gathered some of the top ones here.
Here's why Chromebook availability is so low right now
If you're in the market for a new laptop right now that won't break the budget, you have a lot of company right now. That has combined with a year of shutdowns, shortages, and SNAFUs to make Chromebooks the hottest commodity of the pandemic.
What color Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should you buy?
The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are powerful and capable phones, but do they look any good? Thanks to these striking colors, they sure do!