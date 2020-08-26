Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra officially hit store shelves this past Friday, and as such, early adopters have had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the device and get an initial feel for it. There's a lot going for the Note 20 Ultra, whether it be the 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865+ processor, impressive camera system, etc.

One Note 20 Ultra owner recently took to the AC forums to talk about the phone, and not in a very positive light. They're looking to return the handset after just a couple days of using it, and with their post, wanted to know if anyone else was also looking to return their unit.

A lot of our other members responded, but with a much more positive outlook.

bassplayrguy

No way. Keeping mine. The camera bump is the only annoyance but it is the future for the next couple of years so it will grow on me. I love my note 10 plus but for the last couple of years, for me, it feels life they fill in the few blanks making it feel like you get what you didn't realize you were missing.

EMGSM

I'm keeping mine. The biggest con for me is the S-Pen on the left side but that's not enough for me to return it.

PhabPhan

Nope! At least not until the Note 21 Ultra comes out I will relearn the button and s-pen placement, didn't notice the camera noise until someone mentioned it, and I don't necessarily go around shaking my phone by my ear anyway. Every phone will have its pros and cons, but for me, unless it is absolutely unbearable, glitch-full, frustratingly slow, I'm keeping it. Again, until the...

j_hansen

Absolutely not, this Note 20 Ultra is a good bit more of an upgrade than I expected, I'm loving it.

This conversation got us to wondering — How are you liking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far?

Join the conversation in the forums!