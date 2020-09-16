What you need to know
- Sony held a PS5 showcase, revealing the price and release date of the PS5.
- After the showcase, Sony revealed that several PS5 games such as Horizon Forbidden West are coming to PS4.
- Previously, these games were announced as PS5-only.
Today, following the PS5 games showcase where titles like a God of War sequel were shown off PlayStation Blog confirmed some truly surprising news. Horizon Forbidden West and other PS5 exclusives will be coming to PS4 as well.
So if you're interested in playing these games, you'll be able to do so on your PS4. You'll also be able to upgrade to the PS5 versions of these games for free. Previously, Sony had stated that these titles would only be coming to PS5. We'll be providing updates as we get more information on this subject.
The PS5 is set to release on November 12, with a later November 19 release for some other countries.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for PS5!
Years of rumors were correct, as FromSoftware's Demon's Souls is being remade by Bluepoint Games. Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for the PS5 so far.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
PS5 price and release date revealed, available for preorder tomorrow
Sony's PS5 will soon be available for preorder and costs $499 and $399. It is expected to release November 12 in select countries, so get yours as soon as you have the chance.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.