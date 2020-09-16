Today, following the PS5 games showcase where titles like a God of War sequel were shown off PlayStation Blog confirmed some truly surprising news. Horizon Forbidden West and other PS5 exclusives will be coming to PS4 as well.

So if you're interested in playing these games, you'll be able to do so on your PS4. You'll also be able to upgrade to the PS5 versions of these games for free. Previously, Sony had stated that these titles would only be coming to PS5. We'll be providing updates as we get more information on this subject.

The PS5 is set to release on November 12, with a later November 19 release for some other countries.