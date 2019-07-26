Honor's first TV will feature a pop-up camera.

Pop-up cameras aren't just for phones, at least not if Huawei's sub-brand Honor has anything to say about it. Speaking at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in China, Honor president George Zhao revealed details about its upcoming Honor Vision TV.

One of the most eye-catching details is that the Honor Vision TV will include a pop-up camera. The camera will most likely enable video calls, but is also said to be capable of facial recognition.

It's possible that the camera could be used for having different user profiles on the TV much like on phones. Perhaps, allowing for customized picture settings depending on the user, different app layouts, or even new ways to control the TV with gestures.