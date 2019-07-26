What you need to know
- Honor's first TV will feature a pop-up camera.
- The Honor Vision TV is now available to reserve on Chinese online retailer JD.com's site for 9,999 yuan (approximately $1,453 USD).
- Honor will unveil the Honor Vision TV on August 9.
Pop-up cameras aren't just for phones, at least not if Huawei's sub-brand Honor has anything to say about it. Speaking at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in China, Honor president George Zhao revealed details about its upcoming Honor Vision TV.
One of the most eye-catching details is that the Honor Vision TV will include a pop-up camera. The camera will most likely enable video calls, but is also said to be capable of facial recognition.
It's possible that the camera could be used for having different user profiles on the TV much like on phones. Perhaps, allowing for customized picture settings depending on the user, different app layouts, or even new ways to control the TV with gestures.
Besides the camera, we learned the Honor Vision TV will be powered by the Hongu 818 chipset, instead of a Kirin SoC like many Huawei and Honor products. The new Hongu 818 was developed in a partnership between Huawei and Baidu specifically for smart screen products.
It is said the chip will support 8K/30fps or 4K/120fps playback, as well as support for HDR, super-resolution, noise-reduction, dynamic contrast improvement, automatic color management, and motion estimation motion compensation.
The Honor Vision TV will also have support for far-field voice recognition, hinting that there will be some sort of voice control or smart assistant built-in.
Despite the launch not being until next month, Zhao announced that the 55-inch Honor Vision TV could be reserved for the Chinese online retailer JD.com for 9,999 yuan (approximately $1,453 USD).
That's about all the technical details we have on the Honor Vision TV for now, but we'll get the full picture on August 9 when it is officially unveiled. That is also the same day as the Huawei Developers Conference where we'll learn more about EMUI 10.