Modern chic Honor View 20 Bland, but pragmatic Honor View 10 The Honor View 20 has a rounded glass design that looks and feels better than the View 10, along with a more powerful Kirin 980 chipset and a stellar camera. Unfortunately, it isn't officially available in the U.S. $759 at Amazon Pros More modern, sleek design

Much better camera

Nearly edge-to-edge display Cons Expensive with no limited availability

Not everyone will like the hole punch cutout The View 10 looks bland, but its aluminum chassis is more durable than the View 20's glass back, and its spec sheet is still impressive in 2019. For under $400 these days, it's a fantastic deal on an impressive phone. $358 at Amazon Pros More durable metal build

Significantly cheaper

MicroSD expandability Cons Drab hardware

Less impressive cameras

The View 20 is the latest in Honor's line of affordable flagships, and while it looks significantly nicer than its predecessor at first glance, the View 10 is still an impressive phone in its own right. If you already have a View 10, there's no real need to upgrade just yet, but even new buyers may still want to look at last year's model unless they're after the View 20's camera improvements.

One of the last glass vs. metal comparisons

The Honor View 10 is about as plain as a smartphone can be; just a flat slab of aluminum, devoid of any accenting or curvature — though importantly, it's one of the few remaining phones with a metal back. That gives it an edge in durability over the View 20 which, by contrast, has a friendlier but more fragile design with a curved glass back and an eye-catching chevron pattern.

The View 10 is one of the few remaining metal phones.

While the View 20 packs the newer Kirin 980 chipset and higher storage options, the View 10 still holds its own on paper. Both batteries are similar in size, and the View 10 even supports microSD expansion, which is successor does not. Both phones have speedy fingerprint sensors as well, though the View 20's is around back while the View 10's sits below the display — you may prefer either location, but the former allows for incredibly slim bezels around front.

Honor View 20 Honor View 10 Platform Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9 Display 6.4-inch IPS LCD

2310 x 1080, 398ppi 5.99-inch IPS LCD

2160 x 1080, 403ppi Chipset Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Mali-G72 MP12 RAM 6GB/8GB 4GB/6GB Storage 128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB Expandable No Yes (microSD) Battery 4000mAh 3750mAh Water resistance None None Rear camera 48MP f/1.8 + TOF 3D stereo camera 16MP f/1.8 + 20MP monochrome Front camera 25MP f/1.8 13MP f/2.0 Wireless charging No No Security Rear fingerprint sensor Front fingerprint sensor Dimensions 156.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm 157 x 75 x 7mm Weight 180g 172g

There are other minor differences like the View 20's new hole-punch cutout versus the View 10's larger bezels, but perhaps the most significant change is in the cameras. The View 10 took decent photos with its 16P main camera and 20MP monochrome sensor, but the View 20 takes photography to the next level with its 48MP primary sensor, rivaling what Huawei's more premium Mate 20 Pro is capable of.

Perhaps the View 10's biggest advantage, though, is its pricing and availability. Unlike the View 20, which likely won't reach the U.S. in an official capacity (though it's being sold on Amazon at a considerable markup), the View 10 launched last year for an already-low $499, and has since dropped below $400. At that price point, it's hard to justify upgrading unless you simply want the View 20's more modern design or improved cameras.

Modern chic Honor View 20 A sleek, attractive handset with limited availability. The View 20 has a better-looking, more modern design than its predecessor, along with an excellent rear camera, but its lack of availability within the U.S. and higher pricing makes it a hard sell. $759 at Amazon

Bland, but pragmatic Honor View 10 Value more than makes up for a boring design. The View 10 isn't the most exciting phone, but its software and camera performance is still impressive, given its low price point. It's also available in the U.S. — you'll need to import the View 20. $358 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.