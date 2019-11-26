Just in time for holidays, Honor is releasing its MagicWatch 2. The LiteOS device will be available in two case sizes — 42mm and 46mm — along with four color choices. The smaller watch will come in Agate Black and Sakura Gold, while the larger case will have Charcoal Black and Flax Brown to pick from. Both watch sizes are getting an AMOLED display with the 46mm packing 454 x 454 pixels and the 42mm getting 390 x 390 pixels.

Being a sub-brand of Huawei, it's understandable that the MagicWatch 2 would get the same Kirin A1 that is being used in Huawei's Watch GT 2. Honor has also included 5ATM water resistance to go along with 14 days of battery life for the 46mm and 7 days for the 42mm version. This two-week claim is said to while using daily sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, 90 minutes of GPS supported workouts a week, half an hour of music playback, and 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls using the speaker and microphone.

The MagicWatch 2 has both GPS and GLONASS location tracking to go along with heart rate monitoring for the 15 built-in fitness modes — eight outdoor and seven indoor. In keeping with health-focused features, Honor is also using Huawei TruSleep 2.0 that will attempt to diagnose six types of sleep disorders while suggesting over 200 ways to improve your sleep. The watches also have a stress monitoring system called Huawei TruRelax to help you find ways to help you relax during your day.

Honor will be releasing the MagicWatch 2 for €179 for the smaller case and €189 for the larger in Czech, Egypt, Finland, France, German, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, The Philippines, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and The United Kingdom starting from Dec 12 2019.

