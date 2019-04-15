Huawei sub-brand will launch the successor to the Honor 10 on May 21. The Honor 20 series will include multiple variants, and if the teaser above is any indication, we'll be seeing four models at launch. The "Capture Wonder" caption and the day-and-night photo of the London bridge hint at improved camera capabilities.

The Honor 20 has leaked earlier this month with a Kirin 980 chipset, 48MP + 20MP + 8MP rear camera configuration, 32MP front camera, and a 3650mAh battery. There's also set to be a Pro variant with more memory and storage, as well as an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Honor is also slated to launch the budget Honor 20i in China later this month, with a global launch taking place at the London event.

The Honor 20i has a 32MP front camera and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, and will be powered by the Kirin 710 platform. We should be hearing much more about the Honor 20 series as we get closer to the official launch, so stay tuned.