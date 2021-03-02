What you need to know
- Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming role-playing game set in the Wizarding World universe of Harry Potter.
- The game has seen controversy due to transphobic remarks made by series creator J.K. Rowling.
- Bloomberg reports that parts of the team working on the game are fighting to make it as inclusive as possible, including a character creator that will support the creation of Transgender player characters.
Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will reportedly support the creation of Transgender characters in the game's character creator. That's according to a report from Bloomberg, which indicates that the current plan is to allow players to create a character with a masculine or feminine voice that isn't bound to body type.
Players will then choose to be a Witch or Wizard, determining the dorm they are placed in and how other characters address them. Speaking anonymously with Bloomberg, the developers at Avalanche reportedly faced some resistance from management at first before being allowed make the character creator as inclusive as possible.
This is a notable development since Bloomberg has previously reported prior to the official reveal of the game that some of the developers on the team were uncomfortable with transphobic comments made by Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling. Further controversy has been ignited over the news that one of the lead designers on the game is Troy Leavitt, who has made numerous videos seen as anti-feminist.
After initially being slated to release in 2021, Hogwarts Legacy was delayed to 2022, joining a long list of other games delayed in recent months. When it does eventually release, it'll be available on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.
