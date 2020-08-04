Three more games are coming to PlayStation Now (PS Now) in August. As detailed on PlayStation Blog, Hitman 2, Dead Cells and Greedfall are all coming to PlayStation Now on starting today.

Hitman 2 and Dead Cells will be available through February 1, 2021. So if you're looking to finally check out Hitman 2 ahead of the release of Hitman 3 in 2021, this is the perfect time do so. As a reminder, Street Fighter V, Watch Dogs 2 and Hello Neighbor joined PS Now last month.

PS Now has grown over time, with Sony confirming that the service crossed 2.2 million subscribers back in May 2020. If none of these recent additions are interesting, you can also check out some of the best games on PlayStation Now.