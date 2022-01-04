What you need to know
- Hisense launches a new lineup of ULED TVs featuring Google TV.
- The new TVs feature Mini LED and Dolby Vision technologies for impressive picture quality, with refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to a variable 120Hz.
- The lineup starts at just $580 and will be available in the summer.
Last year, TCL and Sony announced the first TV sets to feature Google TV built-in. At this year's CES 2022, Hisense joins in the fun with its own lineup of Google TV sets, ranging from affordable to premium.
The high-end U9H series comes with an impressive set of features. This 75-inch TV is equipped with a Mini LED display and more than 1280 local dimming zones, providing black levels and contract nearly as good as an OLED. Picture quality is further enhanced with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision HDR, and the TV reaches up to 2000 nits of brightness. This is thanks to a new processor that enables a native 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience.
The U8H series is a step down, offering many of the same premium features although with a lower peak brightness of 1500 nits. Hisense highlights features like IMAX enhanced and Filmmaker Mode for improved picture quality. This series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.
The U7H series is more gaming-focused with variable 120Hz refresh rate, auto low-latency, and Game Mode for quicker response times when gaming. Along with FreeSync support, this series is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their PS5 setup, particularly with the large 85-inch model.
The lineup rounds out with the U6H series, which is the more affordable of the bunch. For a much lower price, you'll get only a 60Hz display. However, you still get HDR support, eARC, Dolby Atmos audio, and a variable refresh rate. This model starts at just 50-inches and goes up to 75-inches.
With Google TV running the show, you'll get access to many features found on some of the best Android TVs, such as custom recommendations, thousands of apps, and support for virtual assistants for hands-free Google Assistant via the built-in microphones.
The new Hisense TVs will arrive on the market this summer. Prices range from $580 for the U6H series and $3200 for the U9H.
