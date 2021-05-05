Hisense just launched its 2021 Android TV lineup with several new models and with the help of "Community" actor Joel McHale. He even name-dropped Android Central in the process, which is no surprise since we gave the Hisense H9G Quantum such a glowing review as one of the best Android TVs on the market.

McHale goes on to say that if you're watching the launch, "you're either a tech journalist, a well-informed consumer, or just a passionate fan of product line announcement videos." Which, to be fair, is also probably true if you're reading this article. He then states the obvious by saying that "you don't wanna be stuck with some corporate suit armed with weak jokes and sad eyes" before introducing one himself.

The launch starts by introducing a new L5F Laser TV short-throw projector, available now for $5000. And if you act now, Hisense will "throw in a remote control, normally a $15000 value for free." Not really, though.

The Hisense U6G is a fairly run-of-the-mill Android TV for 2021, with 4K at 60Hz, ULED quantum dot, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It also comes with a voice remote for quick access to the Google Assistant.

Things start getting interesting with the U7G, which is "dedicated to gamers." It features a 120Hz native refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, low-latency mode, Variable Refresh Rate, full-array local dimming, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, IMAX enhanced, and Dolby Vision/Atmos. Did you follow all of that? Well basically, it'll be perfect for when (more like if) you snag a PS5.