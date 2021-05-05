What you need to know
- Hisense just launched several new TVs with the help of Community actor Joel McHale.
- The new 2021 lineup of Hisense TVs includes mostly Android TV sets and one 8K Roku set.
- This is probably the best TV launch you'll ever watch.
Hisense just launched its 2021 Android TV lineup with several new models and with the help of "Community" actor Joel McHale. He even name-dropped Android Central in the process, which is no surprise since we gave the Hisense H9G Quantum such a glowing review as one of the best Android TVs on the market.
McHale goes on to say that if you're watching the launch, "you're either a tech journalist, a well-informed consumer, or just a passionate fan of product line announcement videos." Which, to be fair, is also probably true if you're reading this article. He then states the obvious by saying that "you don't wanna be stuck with some corporate suit armed with weak jokes and sad eyes" before introducing one himself.
The launch starts by introducing a new L5F Laser TV short-throw projector, available now for $5000. And if you act now, Hisense will "throw in a remote control, normally a $15000 value for free." Not really, though.
The Hisense U6G is a fairly run-of-the-mill Android TV for 2021, with 4K at 60Hz, ULED quantum dot, and up to 600 nits of brightness. It also comes with a voice remote for quick access to the Google Assistant.
Things start getting interesting with the U7G, which is "dedicated to gamers." It features a 120Hz native refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, low-latency mode, Variable Refresh Rate, full-array local dimming, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, IMAX enhanced, and Dolby Vision/Atmos. Did you follow all of that? Well basically, it'll be perfect for when (more like if) you snag a PS5.
The U8G takes things up another notch with HDR10+, 1500nits of brightness, Dolby Vision IQ, and a sleek, edge-to-edge design. Hisense also announces its first 8K model with the U800GR, which is also the only Roku model of the bunch.
Probably the most impressive of the bunch is the Hisense U9DG, which claims the title of the first Duel Cell TV in the U.S. There's a lot of technical mumbo-jumbo about what that is but allows it to achieve 40x more contrast than a traditional LED TVs with the help of 2 million local dimming zones. It also has front-facing speakers, which frankly more TVs should have out of the box.
The short-throw projector is available today, but the TV sets won't be available until sometime in May through mid-year, depending on the model. Pricing starts at $499.99 for the 50" Hisense U6G and goes all the way up to $3,499.99 for the Hisense U9DG Dual Cell. You can check out the Hisense launch below with all of Joel McHale's antics and a guest appearance from the Hisense president himself.
